FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score Fujifilm’s Toy Story 4 instax Mini 9 camera with a 20-pack of film for just $60 shipped

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesFujifilm
Save now $60

Caddy Chest (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offering the Fujifilm instax Mini 9 Camera Bundle for $59.95 shipped. Regularly going for upwards of $70, you can shave $10 off to match the all-time low price. Featuring the limited edition Toy Story 4 colorway, this mini instant camera makes a great gift for Disney lovers or young photographers in your life. The instax mini 9 is equipped with a built-in selfie mirror, 35cm macro lens, and five brightness settings. Adjustment is easy as turning the main dial. Then, all you have to do is point and shoot, and your photograph will print right from the camera. This bundle includes a 20-pack of film, so you’ll be set to start capturing memories right out of the box. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 9,000 satisfied customers. See below for more.

If you’re stocked on film, the lone Toy Story 4 instax 9 Camera is also available for $50. This is the lowest price we can find for any edition of the instax 9, but if the you’re not feeling the Toy Story ensemble, the instax Mini 8 is available for $55 in raspberry. Finally, you can cop an additional twin pack of film for 20 extra sheets at $13, or go all out with the 60-sheet film bundle at $50. It also comes with 60 pattern stickers, 10 paper frames, five plastic frames, and a clothesline with colorful clips to display your favorite shots. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,200 shoppers.

For more in the world of instant cameras, the vintage-inspired instax Mini 40 was made available just last week, as was the “world’s smallest instant camera”, the too-cute Polaroid Go. Of course, to build something worth photographing, you can’t go wrong with AeroGarden’s stupendous Farm 12XL indoor gardening system at $350 off, or you can start ticking off some summer projects with Tacklife’s laser-guided circular saw down to $56.

Toy Story 4 instax Mini 9 Camera Bundle features:

  • Fujifilm instax Mini 9 Instant Camera and two instax mini Film Packs (Total: 20 Sheets)
  • Snaps and prints pictures that fit in your wallet. Compact and lightweight design
  • Macro Lens for close-ups from 35-50cm away, adjustable brightness and selfie mirror
  • 2.13 x 3.4-Inch image size can fit in a purse, wallet or mini photo frame

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Fujifilm

About the Author

JLab Air ANC Wireless Earbuds with 48-hr. battery + wea...
Samsung’s 43-inch The Sero QLED TV rotates for th...
Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 Dual...
These four solar-powered LED lights illuminate your yar...
Aukey’s 1080p webcam plummets to new low at $27, ...
Amazon’s large Scratch-Off World Map tracks your ...
DEWALT gear from $40: Compact Table Saw, Power Inverter...
Belkin strap and twist-lock key ring Apple AirTag holde...
Show More Comments

Related

Hipsters and art nerds rejoice: Fujifilm announces new Instax Mini 40 camera dropping this month

Learn More

Polaroid Go breaks records as the ‘world’s smallest instant camera’

Learn More

Fujifilm unveils mini Nintendo Switch printer, launching same day as New Pokemon Snap

Learn More
40% off

Save up to 40% on Amazon’s rechargeable AA/AAA batteries + more, deals from under $9

From $9 Learn More
25% off

Keep an eye on the fam: eufy’s 2K Indoor HomeKit Cam now $30 at Amazon (25% off)

$30 Learn More
Reg. $50

Bring the Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean to your collection at $35 (Save 30%)

$35 Learn More
Save 15%

Score a two-pack of eufy’s 2K Indoor Security Cameras with HomeKit at under $60 shipped

$59.50 Learn More
Save $30

Facebook Portal TV brings streaming and videocalls to the big screen at $119 shipped

$119 Learn More