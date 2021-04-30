Score Fujifilm’s Toy Story 4 instax Mini 9 camera with a 20-pack of film for just $60 shipped

Caddy Chest (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offering the Fujifilm instax Mini 9 Camera Bundle for $59.95 shipped. Regularly going for upwards of $70, you can shave $10 off to match the all-time low price. Featuring the limited edition Toy Story 4 colorway, this mini instant camera makes a great gift for Disney lovers or young photographers in your life. The instax mini 9 is equipped with a built-in selfie mirror, 35cm macro lens, and five brightness settings. Adjustment is easy as turning the main dial. Then, all you have to do is point and shoot, and your photograph will print right from the camera. This bundle includes a 20-pack of film, so you’ll be set to start capturing memories right out of the box. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 9,000 satisfied customers. See below for more.

If you’re stocked on film, the lone Toy Story 4 instax 9 Camera is also available for $50. This is the lowest price we can find for any edition of the instax 9, but if the you’re not feeling the Toy Story ensemble, the instax Mini 8 is available for $55 in raspberry. Finally, you can cop an additional twin pack of film for 20 extra sheets at $13, or go all out with the 60-sheet film bundle at $50. It also comes with 60 pattern stickers, 10 paper frames, five plastic frames, and a clothesline with colorful clips to display your favorite shots. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,200 shoppers.

For more in the world of instant cameras, the vintage-inspired instax Mini 40 was made available just last week, as was the “world’s smallest instant camera”, the too-cute Polaroid Go. Of course, to build something worth photographing, you can’t go wrong with AeroGarden’s stupendous Farm 12XL indoor gardening system at $350 off, or you can start ticking off some summer projects with Tacklife’s laser-guided circular saw down to $56.

Toy Story 4 instax Mini 9 Camera Bundle features:

Fujifilm instax Mini 9 Instant Camera and two instax mini Film Packs (Total: 20 Sheets)

Snaps and prints pictures that fit in your wallet. Compact and lightweight design

Macro Lens for close-ups from 35-50cm away, adjustable brightness and selfie mirror

2.13 x 3.4-Inch image size can fit in a purse, wallet or mini photo frame

