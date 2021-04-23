Polaroid is announcing an adorable new bundle of joy to their instant camera family: the Polaroid Go. Go ahead, click the link; it’s too cute to resist. I’ll give you a minute. See? Wearable, portable, and oh-so-instagrammable, the new Polaroid Go is for capturing the beauty of your world – you guessed it – on the Go. Weighing in at half a pound, this itty-bittiest instant camera stands barely 3-inches tall, and easily fits into any purse or handbag. Though with its marshmallow exterior and retro rainbow finish, the wearable wrist-strap transforms it into a killer accessory, too. Hit the jump for all the info you need to get acquainted with this summer’s cutest memory maker.

Polaroid Go Starter Set coming soon

Alright, I got my cuteness overload out of the way, now let’s get into the nitty gritty. The Polaroid Go instant camera falls much further on the “toy” side of instant cameras than some other recent Polaroid models. With simple polycarbonate lenses and a 34mm focal length, you’ll find it works out best for up-close portraits and selfies. Before we get any further, you can also check out the higher-grade Polaroid Now starter set for $145 right here.

Although, the Polaroid Go does offer a wider range of view, selfie timer, and built-in selfie camera. You can also take advantage of double exposure to add a certain ghostly je nais se quois to your portraits. And did I mention how little the pictures are?

Each Polaroid Go starter set comes with a pack of 16 film slips which measure about half the size of regular film. So with your pocket-sized camera, you can capture collage-ready souvenirs, which would also fit perfectly in your wallet. (But personally, I used to hang mine up on these little fairy lights.)

The whole operation is backed up by a 3.7V battery, which is rechargeable via USB. Inside the box, you’ll find everything listed above, plus a charging cable and wearable wrist-strap alongside all the technical pamphlets. Right now, the camera is only compatible with Polaroid Go color film, though we might be able to expect future black and white options depending on the camera’s success.

Pricing and availability

Great news, the Polaroid Go is priced in tune with its size at $120, making it one of the most affordable instant cameras from the iconic brand. Announced just earlier this week, they’ll be available for purchase April 27 through the Polaroid website.

9to5Toys’ take:

You know that expression, so cute I just wanna gobble you up? Well, this camera makes me fell like I’m speed-running my way towards embarrassing aunthood the longer I look at it. Seriously, all the models hold it like a finger sandwich and I’m starting to understand why. Suffice to say, I’m smitten. There is an 80’s-movie sized hole in my heart that can apparently only be filled with instant cameras and cutting up my dad’s old jeans, so this is right up my alley. At $120, it’s a fair price for an instant camera, and makes a terrific gift for a friend, partner, and definitely for yourself, too. But, if the novelty of a canape-sized wearable camera isn’t your speed, you might want to check out how Fujifilm is striking a nostalgic chord with the Instax Mini 40.

