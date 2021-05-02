FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 85% on top Kindle eBooks in today’s Amazon sale from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of top title Kindle eBooks starting for $4.99 or less. All of the offers in today’s sale will become a permanent addition to your library, with prices starting at $0.99 and delivering some of the best prices to date. Down from the usual $10 to $20 price tags, you’ll find everything from mysteries and thrillers, and young adult, nonfiction, and romance books in the sale. Everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings across the board and many have even garnered best-seller status, as well, which is to be expected since we’re talking about top titles here. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable Kindle eBooks in today’s sale:

Then head over to our media guide for plenty of other price cuts. If you’re looking for other ways to grow your reading list, we’re still seeing a series of magazine deals from under $5 per year including Bon Appetit, Nat Geo, and much more.

