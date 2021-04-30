FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Weekend magazine sale from under $5/yr.: GQ, Bon Appetit, Nat Geo, much more

-
Mediadiscountmags
75% off Under $5/yr.

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with some solid offers on a wide range of popular titles from under $5 per year, or less. You’ll find everything from GQ and Taste of Home to Bon Appetit, National Geographic, Esquire, and much more on tap this weekend. Everything in the sale ships completely free with no sales tax and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your subscriptions on you. head below for more details. 

One standout from this weekend’s sale is GQ magazine at $4.95 per year. This one currently fetches more than double that at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. This deal, like all of the titles in the sale, can be used to either jump in for the first time or renew a subscription at a discount. For those unfamiliar here, GQ features everything from “dynamic storytelling to elevated style” alongside “captivating photography from innovative artists, and unforgettable profiles and longform journalism.”

But there are loads of titles to browse through in the weekend sale right here. The only two titles you’ll want to avoid in the sale is Men’s and Women’s Health. While the pricing is actually quite notable, you can score them both for $0.50 less in this sale right here. Otherwise, have at it. 

Head over to our Media deal hub for even more entertainment offers including Apple’s Star Wars movie sale, and the Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies. You’ll also want to checkout this April Reading List and our recent roundup of the best books to gift for Mother’s Day

More on GQ Magazine: 

Dive into GQ’s culture-defining covers with Timothée Chalamet, Travis Scott, Zendaya, Daniel Craig, LeBron James, and more. From dynamic storytelling to elevated style—if it’s at the center of the zeitgeist, it’s in the magazine. Subscribe now and never miss bleeding-edge fashion from all over the world, captivating photography from innovative artists, and unforgettable profiles and longform journalism.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts popular com...
Lock-in a year of Men’s or Women’s Health magazine ...
Score the first volume of Demon Slayer for FREE at Comi...
Apple discounts Star Wars 9-film collection to $70, sin...
Consumer Reports 1-yr. magazine subs now down at $16 (R...
Get a refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet with up to 64GB of ...
Pre-order paradise with Animal Crossing: New Horizons...
Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

Consumer Reports 1-yr. magazine subs now down at $16 (Reg. $30) + more from $4

From $4 Learn More
70% off

Lock-in a year of Men’s or Women’s Health magazine today for just $4.50 (Reg. $12+), more

From $4.50 Learn More
Reg. $60

PlayStation Plus 1-yr. subs now under $28 with free delivery (Reg. $60) + PS Now

Under $28 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE $5/mo, M1 MacBook Air hits new low, AirPods Pro $197, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, iPad Pro Magic Keyboard hits new lows, rare Philips Hue discounts, more

Learn More
Reg. $60

PlayStation Plus 1-year subscriptions drop to one of the best prices at under $28 (Reg. $60)

$28 Learn More
Save $500

Samsung’s 43-inch The Sero QLED TV rotates for the best picture: $1,498 (Save $500, Amazon low)

$1,498 Learn More
$30 off

Upgrade your audio game with the 24-bit/96kHz beyerdynamic FOX USB mic at low of $99

$99 Learn More