Weekend magazine sale from under $5/yr.: GQ, Bon Appetit, Nat Geo, much more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with some solid offers on a wide range of popular titles from under $5 per year, or less. You’ll find everything from GQ and Taste of Home to Bon Appetit, National Geographic, Esquire, and much more on tap this weekend. Everything in the sale ships completely free with no sales tax and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your subscriptions on you. head below for more details.

One standout from this weekend’s sale is GQ magazine at $4.95 per year. This one currently fetches more than double that at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. This deal, like all of the titles in the sale, can be used to either jump in for the first time or renew a subscription at a discount. For those unfamiliar here, GQ features everything from “dynamic storytelling to elevated style” alongside “captivating photography from innovative artists, and unforgettable profiles and longform journalism.”

But there are loads of titles to browse through in the weekend sale right here. The only two titles you’ll want to avoid in the sale is Men’s and Women’s Health. While the pricing is actually quite notable, you can score them both for $0.50 less in this sale right here. Otherwise, have at it.

More on GQ Magazine:

Dive into GQ’s culture-defining covers with Timothée Chalamet, Travis Scott, Zendaya, Daniel Craig, LeBron James, and more. From dynamic storytelling to elevated style—if it’s at the center of the zeitgeist, it’s in the magazine. Subscribe now and never miss bleeding-edge fashion from all over the world, captivating photography from innovative artists, and unforgettable profiles and longform journalism.

