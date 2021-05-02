Summer reading is on: Kindle Paperwhite 32GB with IPX8 waterproofing falls to $140 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite 32GB for $140 shipped. Regularly sold for $180, you can slash $40 off the leading rate to match the lowest price of the year. Ready for poolside reads this summer, the new Kindle Paperwhite is IPX8 waterproof, and can withstand submersion at up to two-meters. The E-ink display is glare-free and reads even in direct sunlight, with a weeks-long battery life and lightweight form-factor that fits easily in any bookbag. This version of the Kindle Paperwhite comes with 32GB of storage, so you can pack a library’s worth of eBooks to read or listen to anywhere via Audible. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 105,000 customers.

If you’re thinking about taking that portable library on the go, you might want to wrap it up in one of these Fintie Case Stands starting at $21. They come in a variety of patterns and prints, offer screen and impact protection, plus a built-in stand, hand strap for easy grip, and credit card holder. Over 8,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

First, you’ll definitely want to check out these Gold Box Kindle eBook deals for best-selling titles and more starting at $1. To add a relaxing movie night-in after your easy beach reading, you can take up to $760 off Samsung’s 4K AirPlay 2 TV Frame in refurbished condition. Or, why not give mom a help hand this mother’s day, with several Echo Show models at their lowest price of the year, starting form $50.

Kindle Paperwhite 32GB IPX8 features:

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours

The built-in adjustable light lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night

Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath

Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!