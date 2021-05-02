Save up to $760 on cert. refurb Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs from $400, more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung smart HDTVs headlined by its Frame QLED series starting at $399.99 for the 32-inch model. Everything ships free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from its original $598 price tag, which is what you’ll still pay at Amazon for a new condition model, today’s offer saves you 33% and marks the best price of the year. Also available in up to 75-inch versions, as well.

Samsung’s Frame TV will deliver a unique home theater experience thanks to a stylish design that’ll blend right into the rest of your home’s decor. Its picture frame-like wooden bezel pairs with a 4K HDR QLED screen, as well as AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and four HDMI ports. Also includes a 90-day warranty. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if the more unique designs found on the Samsung Frame TVs aren’t quite the movie night upgrade you’re after, don’t forget that Woot also has a collection of other home theater discounts to choose from, as well. With everything from more affordable TVs to higher-end offerings, all of the price cuts in today’s sale come backed by the same 90-day warranty noted above.

Before you go check out all of the other price cuts in our home theater guide today, earlier this year we got a look at Samsung’s upcoming lineup of Frame TVs which you can get a closer look at right here if the refurbished models on sale today aren’t going to cut it. Otherwise, be sure to dive into the Amazon Fire TV Mother’s Day sale, which has various streaming media players marked down from $25.

Samsung Frame 4K HDTV features:

Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor.

