FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $760 on cert. refurb Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs from $400, more

-
HDTVHome TheaterwootSamsung
Today only From $400

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung smart HDTVs headlined by its Frame QLED series starting at $399.99 for the 32-inch model. Everything ships free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from its original $598 price tag, which is what you’ll still pay at Amazon for a new condition model, today’s offer saves you 33% and marks the best price of the year. Also available in up to 75-inch versions, as well.

 Samsung’s Frame TV will deliver a unique home theater experience thanks to a stylish design that’ll blend right into the rest of your home’s decor. Its picture frame-like wooden bezel pairs with a 4K HDR QLED screen, as well as AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and four HDMI ports. Also includes a 90-day warranty. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if the more unique designs found on the Samsung Frame TVs aren’t quite the movie night upgrade you’re after, don’t forget that Woot also has a collection of other home theater discounts to choose from, as well. With everything from more affordable TVs to higher-end offerings, all of the price cuts in today’s sale come backed by the same 90-day warranty noted above.

Before you go check out all of the other price cuts in our home theater guide today, earlier this year we got a look at Samsung’s upcoming lineup of Frame TVs which you can get a closer look at right here if the refurbished models on sale today aren’t going to cut it. Otherwise, be sure to dive into the Amazon Fire TV Mother’s Day sale, which has various streaming media players marked down from $25.

Samsung Frame 4K HDTV features:

Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Home Theater

woot Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon Fire TV Mother’s Day sale starts at $25: 4K St...
Samsung’s 43-inch The Sero QLED TV rotates for th...
Samsung UV Sanitizer with Qi Wireless Charger now $25 (...
Crucial USB-C X8 1TB Portable SSD hits $112.50 at new l...
Samsung’s 2021 Neo Quantum 55-inch QLED 4K Smart ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drops to best price ...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to to $170, for today only
Hang your TV on the wall and simplify your home theater...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $150

MSI 34-inch 144Hz UltraWide Curved Monitor hits new low of $650, more from $289 (Up to $150 off)

From $289 Learn More

Latest Epson projector packs 3,800-lumen brightness, 12,000-hour life span, more [Deal]

Order Now! Learn More
$2,200 off

Sony’s 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $898 ($250 off) + more from $500

From $500 Learn More
Save $500

Samsung’s 43-inch The Sero QLED TV rotates for the best picture: $1,498 (Save $500, Amazon low)

$1,498 Learn More
$131 off

Samsung’s 2021 Neo Quantum 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV now $130+ off at $1,669 shipped

$1,669 Learn More

Amazon updates Fire HD 10 tablet lineup with sleeker, productivity-focused designs

Learn More

Microsoft introduces Surface Laptop 4 with either AMD or Intel processors

Learn More

LEGO unveils new summer 2021 sets: Botanical Garden, Architecture, Creator, Disney, more

Learn More