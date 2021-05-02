Amazon’s Echo Show 8 and Show 5 displays return to 2021 lows, starting at $50 shipped

Amazon is offering the Echo Show 8 for $74.99 shipped. Typically selling for around $110, today’s deal slashes up to 32% to match the lowest price of the year. The Echo Show 8 packs an 8-inch screen for easy view of movies, TV, weather, news, video calls, and so much more. When used with compatible devices, you can dim the lights, check your home security feed, or even answer the door with Ring or Alexa-enabled video doorbells. Over 200,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, but for a closer look at Amazon’s Show lineup, head over to our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more options from $50.

If you can live without the larger screen, the Echo Show 5 is also available for $50. That’s up to $35 off what you’d usually find it for, and marks another match for the 2021 low. It comes packed with all the same features and streaming options with hands-free Alexa control, but in a more space-budgeted package. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 374,000 customers.

Don’t miss out on scoring the Fire Stick TV 4K and Fire TV Cube at some of the lowest prices we’ve tracked. Then, add a little spring liveliness to your home with Gold Box deals on garden pots, succulent planters, and more from $6. Of course, you can always explore a world of homemaking deals with our smart home guide.

Echo Show 8 features:

With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance. Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks. Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats. Create morning routines to start your day. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic/camera off button and a built-in camera shutter

