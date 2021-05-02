FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Fire TV Mother’s Day sale starts at $25: 4K Stick $38, Cube $100, more

Amazon is offering the Fire TV Stick 4K for $37.99 shipped. That’s 26% off the going rate, falling $2 below our previous mention and marking a new 2021 low. Enjoyed by millions of customers, the Fire TV Stick 4K includes options form over 500,000+ movies and TV shows streaming in ultra-sharp 4K quality. The remote comes with built-in Alexa, so you can give voice commands to search or change the channel, or transform your TV into the centerpiece of your smart home. Change the lighting, check your indoor or outdoor security cameras, or toggle any Alexa-enabled devices right from the remote. Over 600,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. See below for more.

Also on sale today is the Fire TV Cube for $100, down from the usual $120. Besides offering hands-free Alexa, the Fire TV Cube is backed by a hexa-core processor and 16GB of memory to boost streaming quality and speed over other Fire TV devices. You can also set it up with compatible cable boxes or satellites, to control live TV without having to lift a finger, (but don’t worry, a remote is also included.) The Fire TV Cube is rated 4.6/5 stars from over 44,000 customers.

Of course, you can always opt for the budget-friendly Fire TV Stick Lite at $25, regularly $30. You’ll forfeit the 4K quality and live TV control, but you can still enjoy a library of content and get hands-free Alexa at a quarter of the price. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 142,000 customers.

Whether you’re streaming on Netflix or binge-watching TikTok compilations, there’s no beating the quality of Samsung’s rotating 43-inch The Sero QLED TV at $500 off. And don’t forget that Apple’s new M1 iMacs are also seeing their very first discount at $750 shipped.

Fire TV Stick 4K features:

With more power, a lightning-fast processor, and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to enjoy a more complete 4K Ultra HD streaming experience. Finding 4K Ultra HD content has never been easier on Fire TV—just press and ask, “Alexa, find 4K movies,” or browse recommendations on your home screen. Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

