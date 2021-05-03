At $4 Prime shipped, Amazon’s 4-inch Glass/Tile Scraper has never cost less

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 4-inch Glass/Tile Scraper for $4.25 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you have some paint, tape, caulk, or other debris you’d like to get off glass, tile, and the like, Amazon has you covered with this handy tool. You’ll garner a 4-inch blade that’s ready to make quick work of it. In many instances, using this tool leads to instant gratification as surfaces often look much better in no time at all. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

It’s difficult to undercut the lead deal above. Don’t believe me? Check out Amazon’s list of best-sellers to see what you’d normally have to spend on a sharp solution. This double-edge scraper tool at well over $5 Prime shipped is about as close as you can get. While it does come with some extra blades, it doesn’t measure nearly as wide as the lead deal, potentially leaving you with a lot more work.

Other deals worth peeking at include Etekcity’s digital kitchen scale at $9, this best-selling workbench at $24, and DEWALT’s 205-piece Mechanics Set at $99 along with more from $12. And if you want an easy way to clean up messes around the house, don’t forget that Dyson’s refurbished V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Stick Vacuum is $270.

Amazon Basics 4-inch Glass/Tile Scraper features:

4-inch blade: made from hardened, tempered, ground carbon steel for reliable strength

Easy blade changes: push-button, opening-and-locking mechanism for quickly switching out the blade

Sturdy handle: dual-molded, soft-grip design offers a comfortable, secure hold

Versatile: ideal for removing paint, tape, stickers, caulk, and more from windows, glass, tiles, and other surfaces

