Amazon’s best-selling workbench just returned to lowest price in over a year at $24 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench (WM125) for $23.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked for well over year. If you’re in need of a portable work surface, this notable offer is worthy of your consideration. Once expanded it spans 33.3 by 5 by 5 inches and weighs in at 17.8 pounds. Despite its compact form-factor, a durable steel frame allows it to single-handedly support up to 350 pounds of weight. This is Amazon’s #1 best-selling workbench and has a rating of 4.5/5 stars.

Propel productivity further when using some of today’s savings on one or more of TEKTON’s 1-inch C-Clamps at under $4 each. These are versatile and great for everything from gluing to welding, and the list goes on. Nearly 1,750 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Quick cleanup of small debris from your projects’ messes can be easily tackled with Dyson’s refurbished V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Stick Vacuum at $270. And if you’re on the hunt for more tools, we’ve spotted DEWALT’s 205-piece Mechanics Set at $99 alongside more from $12. Plus, garage storage can be expanded when two HyLoft 3-foot Utility Shelves at $22 each.

BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench features:

The portable work bench has a durable steel frame and wooden vise jaws

Sturdy construction of the garage work bench holds up to 350 lbs.

Compact, lightweight design folds flat for easy storage

Adjustable swivel pegs easily clamp irregular shapes

Jaws resist warping and can be angled to accommodate uniquely-shaped materials

Slip-resistant feet help prevent sliding

