Amazon’s best-selling workbench just returned to lowest price in over a year at $24 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench (WM125) for $23.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked for well over year. If you’re in need of a portable work surface, this notable offer is worthy of your consideration. Once expanded it spans 33.3 by 5 by 5 inches and weighs in at 17.8 pounds. Despite its compact form-factor, a durable steel frame allows it to single-handedly support up to 350 pounds of weight. This is Amazon’s #1 best-selling workbench and has a rating of 4.5/5 stars.
Propel productivity further when using some of today’s savings on one or more of TEKTON’s 1-inch C-Clamps at under $4 each. These are versatile and great for everything from gluing to welding, and the list goes on. Nearly 1,750 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.7/5 star rating.
Quick cleanup of small debris from your projects’ messes can be easily tackled with Dyson’s refurbished V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Stick Vacuum at $270. And if you’re on the hunt for more tools, we’ve spotted DEWALT’s 205-piece Mechanics Set at $99 alongside more from $12. Plus, garage storage can be expanded when two HyLoft 3-foot Utility Shelves at $22 each.
BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench features:
- The portable work bench has a durable steel frame and wooden vise jaws
- Sturdy construction of the garage work bench holds up to 350 lbs.
- Compact, lightweight design folds flat for easy storage
- Adjustable swivel pegs easily clamp irregular shapes
- Jaws resist warping and can be angled to accommodate uniquely-shaped materials
- Slip-resistant feet help prevent sliding
