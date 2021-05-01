DEWALT 205-Pc. Mechanics Set returns to 3-year low of $99, more from $12 (Up to 45% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 205-piece Mechanics Tool Set (DWMT81534) for $99 shipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked for years. Adding this DEWALT kit to your setup means you’ll have a 72-tooth ratchet, anti-slip screwdriver, and boatload of sockets at your disposal. Everything fits nicely inside an included case that’s touted as great for “keeping your tools safe.” Snatching up this expansive set ensures you’ll be ready to tackle a large variety of projects. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more DEWALT discounts priced from $12.

More DEWALT discounts:

The DEWALT-branded deals are far from over. Just yesterday we pieced together a list of options including a table saw, power inverter, 5-tool combo, and others from $40. Prior to that we spotted up to 30% off DEWALT electric trimmers, blowers, and more. And if you have some wallpaper you’d like to banish, check out Amazon’s Scoring Tool for $12. Finally, be sure to peek at this highly-rated 124-piece hand tool kit at $22.50.

DEWALT 205-piece Mechanics Tool Set features:

Mechanics tool set has 72 tooth count ratchet providing a 5 degree arc swing for maneuverability in restricted areas

Anti-slip driver handle provides maximum comfort for the mechanics tools

DEWALT mechanic tool set is housed in a durable carrying case with metal latches

Full-polish chrome for corrosion resistance

