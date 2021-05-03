FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Stick/Handheld Vac for $270 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

-
Home GoodswootDyson
Orig. $600 $270

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum for $269.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This is a Dyson official refurbished machine with a 180-day warranty directly from the manufacturer. Originally closer to $600, with some Cyclone V10 models still fetching as much as $500 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $330 in savings and the lowest we can find. Some V10 Total Clean+ listings are currently sitting at over $500 on Amazon. Alongside whole-machine filtration that “traps 99.97% of particles,” this model can run for up to 60-minutes (35-minutes with motorized cleanerhead) before it needs to get returned to the elegant charging/storage dock. It can quickly transform into a hand vacuum for cleaning out the car this summer and ships with crevice, combination, and soft dusting tools. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

For something significantly more affordable and brand new, check out the Hoover Linx Signature Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $150. This is a lightweight, cordless solution for much less than today’s lead deal with a very smilier feature set and extra battery for longer clean-ups. It doesn’t coverts into hand vacuum, but it is a highly-rated alternative that will certainly get the job done otherwise. 

Or skip the manual vacuuming entirely and let a robot do it instead. We are still tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on iRobot’s latest Roomba i3/+ smart robotic vacuums as well as Roborock’s S6 laser-guided models and these Anker options from $176. just be sure to check out this deal on OPOLAR’s 2-in-1 cordless blower and vacuum and our hands-on review for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+. Not to mention everything else in our home goods guide. 

More on the Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum:

  • Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10: 14 cyclones: 14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79,000g to fling microscopic particles – such as pollen and bacteria – into the bin.
  • Fade-free power: The seven-cell, nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery has the fade-free power to clean here, there and everywhere around your home.
  • Whole-machine filtration: The fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns – expelling cleaner air.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Dyson

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s best-selling workbench just returned to ...
Save up to 45% on these highly-rated pillows starting a...
Ninja Mega Kitchen Blender + food processor hits Amazon...
This inkless pocket printer uses thermal paper to prese...
Star Wars May the 4th night lights from $10: Death Star...
DEWALT 205-Pc. Mechanics Set returns to 3-year low of $...
OXO Brew’s Pour-Over Coffee Maker with Water Tank...
Say goodbye to ugly wallpaper with Amazon’s Scori...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $30

OPOLAR’s 2-in-1 cordless blower + vacuum cleans up messes with ease at $70 (Save $30)

$70 Learn More
$84 off

Let Anker’s robot vacs handle spring cleaning at up to $84 off via Amazon, deals from $176

From $176 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V electric trimmer cleans up your yard for $134, more

Learn More
Save 37%

Roborock’s S6 laser-guided smart robotic vacuum hits $380 (Save $220), more from $210

From $210 Learn More
Reg. $60

Lock-in a year of PlayStation Plus at rock-bottom pricing: $26.50 + free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

$26.50 Learn More
$400 off

Game where PS5 and XSX can’t with Razer Blade 15 at $1,100 (Amazon low, $400 off)

$1,100 Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around town with Hover-1’s Alpha-Pro Electric Scooter at $400, more

Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s best-selling workbench just returned to lowest price in over a year at $24 (Save 30%)

$24 Learn More