Score a Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Stick/Handheld Vac for $270 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum for $269.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This is a Dyson official refurbished machine with a 180-day warranty directly from the manufacturer. Originally closer to $600, with some Cyclone V10 models still fetching as much as $500 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $330 in savings and the lowest we can find. Some V10 Total Clean+ listings are currently sitting at over $500 on Amazon. Alongside whole-machine filtration that “traps 99.97% of particles,” this model can run for up to 60-minutes (35-minutes with motorized cleanerhead) before it needs to get returned to the elegant charging/storage dock. It can quickly transform into a hand vacuum for cleaning out the car this summer and ships with crevice, combination, and soft dusting tools. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something significantly more affordable and brand new, check out the Hoover Linx Signature Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $150. This is a lightweight, cordless solution for much less than today’s lead deal with a very smilier feature set and extra battery for longer clean-ups. It doesn’t coverts into hand vacuum, but it is a highly-rated alternative that will certainly get the job done otherwise.

Or skip the manual vacuuming entirely and let a robot do it instead. We are still tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on iRobot’s latest Roomba i3/+ smart robotic vacuums as well as Roborock’s S6 laser-guided models and these Anker options from $176. just be sure to check out this deal on OPOLAR’s 2-in-1 cordless blower and vacuum and our hands-on review for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+. Not to mention everything else in our home goods guide.

More on the Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum:

Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10: 14 cyclones: 14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79,000g to fling microscopic particles – such as pollen and bacteria – into the bin.

Fade-free power: The seven-cell, nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery has the fade-free power to clean here, there and everywhere around your home.

Whole-machine filtration: The fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns – expelling cleaner air.

