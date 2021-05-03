ECOVACS Mother’s Day sale takes up to $205 off smart robotic vacuums from $150

ECOVACS is kicking off its Mother’s Day sale and offering some of the best prices to date on its lineup of popular robotic vacuums. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI at $594.99. Normally fetching $800, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings, beats our previous mention by $55, and marks a new all-time low. As the latest and greatest robotic vacuum in the ECOVACS stable, its T8 AIVI delivers flagship features like both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, a 3-hour runtime, and more. On top of its laser-guidance system, a built-in camera is able to more intelligently detect, identify, and avoid obstacles. Over 435 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look at how this robotic vacuum performs. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer not to leave the vacuuming up to a robotic solution, score a Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Stick/Handheld Vac instead while it’s marked down to $270. Otherwise, be sure to give our hands-on review of the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ robotic vacuum a look, as well.

AIVI Technology identifies, recognizes, and intelligently decides what to do around obstacles like shoes and cables so you don’t need to clean before cleaning. DEEBOT offers faster and more accurate object identification, identifying obstacles 200% faster than previous AIVI. The extra-large 240 milliliter water tank covers over 2000 square feet of mopping. Carpet detection sensors instantly identify floor type, automatically avoiding carpets when mopping and doubling suction power when vacuuming.