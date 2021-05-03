FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ECOVACS Mother’s Day sale takes up to $205 off smart robotic vacuums from $150

-
Home GoodsECOVACS
Save now $205 off

ECOVACS is kicking off its Mother’s Day sale and offering some of the best prices to date on its lineup of popular robotic vacuums. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI at $594.99. Normally fetching $800, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings, beats our previous mention by $55, and marks a new all-time low. As the latest and greatest robotic vacuum in the ECOVACS stable, its T8 AIVI delivers flagship features like both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, a 3-hour runtime, and more. On top of its laser-guidance system, a built-in camera is able to more intelligently detect, identify, and avoid obstacles. Over 435 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look at how this robotic vacuum performs. Head below for more.

Other notable ECOVACS vacuum deals:

If you’d prefer not to leave the vacuuming up to a robotic solution, score a Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Stick/Handheld Vac instead while it’s marked down to $270. Otherwise, be sure to give our hands-on review of the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ robotic vacuum a look, as well.

ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI features:

AIVI Technology identifies, recognizes, and intelligently decides what to do around obstacles like shoes and cables so you don’t need to clean before cleaning. DEEBOT offers faster and more accurate object identification, identifying obstacles 200% faster than previous AIVI. The extra-large 240 milliliter water tank covers over 2000 square feet of mopping. Carpet detection sensors instantly identify floor type, automatically avoiding carpets when mopping and doubling suction power when vacuuming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

ECOVACS

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Replenish your dog treat/food stock at up to 40% off vi...
A wheeled stand headlines BOSCH’s 10-inch Worksit...
Amazon will ship this 42-inch wrought iron patio table ...
This family-sized and highly-rated 8-qt. stainless stee...
Mr. Beams 200-lumen outdoor LED spotlight falls to new ...
At $4 Prime shipped, Amazon’s 4-inch Glass/Tile S...
Etekcity digital kitchen scale upgrades your cooking ac...
May reading list 2021: Beach reads, thrillers, romance ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 28%

iRobot’s latest Roomba i3/+ smart robotic vacuums on sale from $299 (Up to $151 off)

From $299 Learn More
Save 37%

Roborock’s S6 laser-guided smart robotic vacuum hits $380 (Save $220), more from $210

From $210 Learn More
Orig. $600

Score a Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Stick/Handheld Vac for $270 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

$270 Learn More
Gift ideas

Amazon launches Mother’s Day with must-have gift ideas and plenty of discounts

Shop now Learn More

ROCCAT’s Magma gaming keyboard features a semi-translucent RGB top at $60, more

Learn More
67% off

Nordstrom Rack women’s sneakers up to 67% off: Nike, PUMA, New Balance, more from $18.50

From $18.50 Learn More
40% off

Replenish your dog treat/food stock at up to 40% off via Amazon, deals from $3.50

$3.50+ Learn More
Amazon low

A wheeled stand headlines BOSCH’s 10-inch Worksite Table Saw at $499 (Amazon low)

$499 Learn More