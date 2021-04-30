FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Space Grunts 2, Levelhead, and more

It’s time to collect all of today’s best Android game and app deals into one convenient list. Alongside a host of new Android handset deals, we are now seeing even more Star Wars app deals trickle out alongside the rest of the now live May the 4th gaming deals. Highlights of today’s collection include titles such as Muse Dash, Space Grunts 2, Levelhead, the original Star Wars: KOTOR, and much more. Hit the jump for complete look at all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a $450 price drop on Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones at Amazon lows as well as ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the Google Pixel 3a XL. This morning’s Gold Box has deep deals available on Garmin smartwatches and more from $39, but we are also tracking discounts on Samsung’s LTE Galaxy Watch Active2 and its Galaxy Watch 3 lineup. Just be sure to dive in to today’s smartphone accessories roundup for all of the best charging and audio add-on deals. 

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, Nioh 2 $10, Resident Evil Village Deluxe, more

Star Wars Day game deals now live from $1! Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, LEGO, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Muse Dash:

Come and fix the world movement tampered with by a mirror image code with three beauties! This is a world of the perfect combination of a cool parkour game and a traditional music game——Muse Dash!! Yes. You’re destined to be our Master! What? You don’t have nimble fingers? Meow~ Don’t be too modest! So, don’t worry! If you do not excel in playing action games, you can still overcome the difficulties by dancing to the music!

