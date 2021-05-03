FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixelbook Go now up to $150 off at Amazon

-
AmazonGoogleChromebook
From $799 $150 off

Amazon is currently offering Google Pixelbook Go i5/8GB/128GB at $799 shipped. Down from its $849 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and matches the second-best price to date. You’ll also be able to save up to $150 on higher-end configurations. Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch touchscreen display.

Depending on which model you pick up, the package comes powered by an i5 or i7 processor, has a 1080p or 4K panel, and is backed by as much as 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Plus, two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity alongside a 3.5mm port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,065 customers and you can get a better idea of what to expect in our review. Head below for more.

If the elevated performance from the i5 or i7 models above aren’t worth the higher-end price tags, consider going with the entry-level M3 Pixelbook Go 64GB at $649 instead. This offering arrives with much of the same features as noted above, just with less power under the hood and a lower amount of onboard storage.

Plenty of other Google deals are also live as we start out the week, including the best price of the year on the Pixel 4 XL smartphone at $549. That’s alongside all of the discounts in its Nest Mother’s Day sale, which starts at $30 for the Nest Mini speaker and includes Google Wifi systems, as well as other first-party offerings.

Google Pixelbook Go features:

Pixelbook Go is the Chromebook that goes anywhere, then keeps going. It’s barely 2 pounds and just 13mm thin. So whether you’re collaborating on a Google Doc in a cafe, catching up on emails during a flight, or watching movies while on vacation, you can do more on the go. Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

