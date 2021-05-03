Amazon will ship this 42-inch wrought iron patio table to your door for $129.50 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the LOKATSE 42-inch Round Wrought Iron Patio Dining Table for $129.72 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed by a week or more. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. On the hunt for a long-lasting patio table? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with this strong and sturdy solution. It’s comprised of wrought iron and has an umbrella hole in the middle to pave the way for some shade on sunny days. The surface is round and has a diameter of 42.1 inches, providing plenty of space for you and a few friends. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If a side table will satisfy your current needs, you can save with this metal solution at under $63 (clip the on-page coupon). Its steel frame resists rust while managing to offer up a solid surface. Measurements work out to 19 by 19 by 18 inches. Nearly 300 Amazon shoppers have a left a review and the dust has settled at 4.7/5 stars.

Enjoy your patio table even once it gets dark with this Mr. Beams 200-lumen outdoor LED spotlight at just $10. You can also prep some tasty snacks with this highly-rated 8-quart stainless steel air fryer at 50% off. If you happen to be placing your table on the front porch, why not clean up some glass panes with Amazon’s 4-inch Scraper at $4 Prime shipped?

LOKATSE Wrought Iron Patio Dining Table features:

Our outdoor dining table’s materials is wrought iron that has long-term durability; rear leg design also guarantees the table steady preventing it leaning or inclining; the rustproof steel frame also can go through the test of time. It’s a superior enjoyment presented.

This black and steel table has a hole design in middle for installing umbrella. The 2.04″ umbrella hole fits most patio umbrellas which perfectly accommodate your umbrella. Not affected by hot and cold weather, take you into a relaxing holiday time.

