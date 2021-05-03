FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This family-sized and highly-rated 8-qt. stainless steel air fryer is 50% off for today only at $60

-
50% off $60

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 8-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer in stainless steel for $59.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly up to $120, this Best Buy exclusive is now 50% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. It is also now at the lowest price we can find for a family-sized 8-quart air fryer from a brand you can trust. More than enough space for a whole family's meal, it can accomodate up to 6.6-pounds of food at a time with a dishwasher-safe pan and crisping tray for simple clean-ups. An adjustable thermostat, touchscreen controls, digital display, and a stainless steel housing make this an attractive solution for the counter top. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Best Buy customers. 

As we mentioned above, this is one of the most affordable 8-quart options out there from a trustworthy brand. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a 6-quart at this price right now. But if you can get away with a smaller capacity for solo meals and side dishes instead, this highly-rated 2-quart Chefman model at $40 is a great option. It is rated 4+ stars from over 9,000 happy Amazon customers. 

Go check out these ongoing $100 price drops on the popular Breville espresso machines, then head over to our home goods guide for even more. This morning we spotted a great deal on the Ninja Mega Kitchen Blender and food processor combo, but be sure to check out these Star Wars May the 4th night lights from $10, this Amazon low on KitchenAid’s burr grinder, and much more right here

More on the Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once. This 8-qt. air fryer features stainless steel construction for added durability, and the pan and tray are dishwasher-safe for simple cleaning.

