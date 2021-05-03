Ninja Mega Kitchen Blender + food processor hits Amazon 2021 low at $130 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender for $129.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $200 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $140, this setup has fetched closer to $160 at Amazon recently and is now at the lowest price we have tracked since Black Friday 2020 there. This is a great upgrade option for folks that need a nice protein shake/summer iced cocktail maker as well as something that can handle meal and baking prep. It sports a 2-horsepower motor, a pair of on-the-go smoothie cups, a 72-ounce Total Crushing Pitcher, and the 8-cup food processor bowl for mixing doughs and much more (dough hook included). Alongside dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups, this blender system carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 18,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need to extra food processor features here? Scoop up a Ninja Professional Countertop Blender for $80 shipped instead. This one isn’t quite as powerful but it will more than suffice for this summer’s iced cocktails, your daily protein shake, and even some light meal preparations. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 25,000 Amazon customers. Otherwise, score a $30 Magic Bullet Blender and call it a day.

Swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals including Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker and Instant Pot’s Ace Plus Blender. Then scope out our Mother’s Day coverage for the best ideas and discounts, as well as Amazon’s must-have gifts and discounts.

More on the Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender:

72 ounce total crushing pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies; 2 horsepower

Eight cup food processor bowl provides perfect, even chopping and makes up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds

2 16 ounce Nutri Ninja cups with to go lids are perfect for creating personalized, nutrient rich drinks to take on the go

Dishwasher safe and BPA free parts

