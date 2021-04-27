Mother’s Day will be here before you know it, and Amazon is now launching a series of discounts and great gift ideas to ensure you’re not empty-handed on the big day. With a wide range of gift ideas and even some enticing price cuts to help stretch your budget, there’s everything from bath bombs and other ways to help mom relax to discounted earbuds, speakers, robotic vacuums, and much more. Head below for all of the details or shop everything right here.

Amazon Mother’s Day hub is packed with gift ideas

Even if you have a little less than two weeks left to lock-in all of those gifts for mom, the clock is ticking to pick something out and ensure it’s shipped ahead of May 9. That’s where Amazon’s new Mother’s Day hub comes in, giving you a one-stop shop for discounts and other recommendations that are sure to excite.

An easy recommendation would be shopping all of these discounted iRobot Roomba robotic vacuums and mops. With prices starting at $199, you’ll be able to save up to 33% while making your mom’s life that much easier.

Though amongst everything featured, nothing quite screams Mother’s Day quite like some sentimental gifts, and Amazon has you covered there as well. There’s everything from photo frames, and hardcover scrapbooks to personalized necklaces and more.

Amazon is also marking down a selection of tech, with notable offers on everything from earbuds and speakers to fitness trackers and other ways to give mom an upgrade this year. Of course, there’s plenty of discounts on home goods and the like, as well.

Other top picks from the Mother’s Day hub

But if nothing in the Amazon Mother’s Day hub really catches your eye, be sure to shop all of the other price cuts that we’re tracking here at 9to5Toys. With sales in nearly every product category from the latest Apple gear to home goods, fashion, and more, there’s sure to be something that mom will love.

