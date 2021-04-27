FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Instant Pot’s Ace Plus Blender cooks soup and whips up summer cocktails for $90 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot Ace Plus 10-in-1 Smoothie and Soup Blender for $89.92 shipped. Regularly $150, this is within $10 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. If you missed it down at $80 you can still lock in up to $60 in savings today. Unlike your average blender in this price range, this one has 10 one-touch settings (smoothies, margaritas, dips, nut butters, salsa, plus more) and can even cook the soup while it’s whipping it up. You’re looking at a 26,500RPM setup with 10-speed settings that is also ideal for blending up some delicious iced cocktails this summer. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You could also save some cash while still bringing home a high-quality, cooking Instant Pot blender via Walmart and the now $79 Instant Pot Ace Nova. While we have seen this one down at $79 a number of times, it is regularly $100 and includes much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal. You’re dropping down to eight smart programs and 3-speed settings, but its a great option nonetheless. Also rated 4+ stars from over 900 Walmart customers. Or, just forget all of that and grab a $30 Magic Bullet blender with 4+ star rating from nearly 50,000 Amazon customers instead. 

But we have loads of great cooking deals live right now with everything from this five-speed digital juice extractor at $50 shipped and this morning’s air fryer deals to  Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker and the Instant Pot Omni Plus 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker Oven. Plus, you’ll find much more over in our home goods guide including up to $150 off Milwaukee drills, drivers, sanders, and more

More on the Instant Pot Ace Plus Smoothie and Soup Blender:

  • From the makers of Instant Pot: This 10-in-1 hot and cold blender is versatile making hot tasty soups with a hot heating element
  • Easy: 10-in-1 one touch buttons to easily make smoothies, hot soups, margaritas, dips, nut butters, salsa and more
  • Tasty smoothies: This powerhouse 26,500RPM 10-speed customizable countertop blender zips through ingredients making smoothies nutritious and tasty

