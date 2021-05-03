FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roku’s AirPlay 2 Streambar 4K transforms any TV into an instant home theater at $99

Amazon is offering the Roku Streambar 4K Streaming Media Player for $99 shipped. Down from the usual $130, today’s discount is one of the largest we’ve tracked, bringing the price within $2 of the all-time low. The Roku Streambar is a sort of instant home theater, bringing four Dolby Audio speakers and built-in 4K Roku streaming in one space-saving package. Just plug it into your TV’s HDMI port, bring it online, and you’re set to stream from tons of popular channels. The remote also takes voice-commands, and works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and AirPlay 2 – plus the Streambar works as a Bluetooth speaker. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 2,500 customers. Head below for more.

If you’ve already got a trusty soundbar at home, then you can take $60 off today’s lead deal by opting for the classic Roku Streaming Stick+ for $39. It offers all the same streaming capabilities in stunning 4K quality, just without the added sound system. Although, if you’re looking for the most budget-friendly streaming option around, the no-frills 1080p Roku Express is just $25. Each has received 4.7 to 4.8 star ratings from upwards of 175,000 combined customers, so you know you’re in good hands however you choose.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube are still seeing some Mother’s Day discounts, starting from $25. Plus, the Echo Show 5 and Show 8 can make some killer personal assistants for Mom, with video calling, media streaming, or just displaying her favorite family pictures.

Roku Streambar features:

Roku Streambar is the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV. Hear every detail as you stream the newest and most popular channels in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and with its compact design, you’ll be amazed at how something so small can fill your room with sound. Roku Streambar also works with popular voice assistants. Ask your Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device to launch channels, search for entertainment, control your streaming, and more.

