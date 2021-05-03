Save up to 45% on these highly-rated pillows starting at $20, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Relief-Mart (99% positive all-time feedback from 14,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 45% off a selection of Snuggle-Pedic bedroom necessities. Starting at $20, everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow for $44.99. Down from its usual $70 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings and is the best price in over a year. This full body pillow features a shredded memory foam interior complete with a breathable bamboo cover. Over 11,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the price cuts in today’s up to 45% off sale right here. With a variety of other pillows seeing equally as notable discounts to the lead deal, there are plenty of ways to elevate your night’s sleep without having to pay full price. And with everything starting at $20, there are some more affordable offerings, as well.

Otherwise, our home goods guide is filled with some other notable discounts. If spring cleaning is on the mind, you can add 180-cups of clean storage to your kitchen with this 24-piece set at $59.50. But then be sure to check out the new 2021 Amazon low we spotted this morning on the Ninja Mega Kitchen Blender + food processor at $130.

Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow features:

Our Ultra-Luxurious Kool-Flow Micro-Vented Viscose of Bamboo Covers offer an unprecedented breathability that allows air to travel through the pillow to keep you comfortable and cool all night long. pillow over the years. Though a longer process, Snuggle-Pedic body pillows can absolutely be machine washed and dried.

