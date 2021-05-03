FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 45% on these highly-rated pillows starting at $20, today only

-
AmazonHome GoodsSnuggle-Pedic
Save 45% From $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Relief-Mart (99% positive all-time feedback from 14,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 45% off a selection of Snuggle-Pedic bedroom necessities. Starting at $20, everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow for $44.99. Down from its usual $70 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings and is the best price in over a year. This full body pillow features a shredded memory foam interior complete with a breathable bamboo cover. Over 11,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the price cuts in today’s up to 45% off sale right here. With a variety of other pillows seeing equally as notable discounts to the lead deal, there are plenty of ways to elevate your night’s sleep without having to pay full price. And with everything starting at $20, there are some more affordable offerings, as well.

Otherwise, our home goods guide is filled with some other notable discounts. If spring cleaning is on the mind, you can add 180-cups of clean storage to your kitchen with this 24-piece set at $59.50. But then be sure to check out the new 2021 Amazon low we spotted this morning on the Ninja Mega Kitchen Blender + food processor at $130.

Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow features:

Our Ultra-Luxurious Kool-Flow Micro-Vented Viscose of Bamboo Covers offer an unprecedented breathability that allows air to travel through the pillow to keep you comfortable and cool all night long. pillow over the years. Though a longer process, Snuggle-Pedic body pillows can absolutely be machine washed and dried.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Snuggle-Pedic

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s best-selling workbench just returned to ...
Roku’s AirPlay 2 Streambar 4K transforms any TV into ...
Score a Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Stick/Handheld ...
Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Elevate your battlestation with up to 30% off Razer gam...
TicWatch Mother’s Day fitness wearable sale from ...
Cricut Explore Air 2 is the perfect Mother’s Day gift...
Muscle Milk whey powder with 50-grams of protein per se...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter sees first price drop to $720, more

Learn More
Save 55%

Amazon’s Mucinex Gold Box takes up to 55% off cold and flu medicine from $8

From $8 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s best-selling workbench just returned to lowest price in over a year at $24 (Save 30%)

$24 Learn More
Save 24%

Roku’s AirPlay 2 Streambar 4K transforms any TV into an instant home theater at $99

$99 Learn More
Orig. $600

Score a Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Stick/Handheld Vac for $270 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

$270 Learn More
Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

Free Learn More
Orig. $70

TP-Link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi router upgrades your setup on a budget, now $30 (Refurb, Orig. $70)

$30 Learn More
Save now

Elevate your battlestation with up to 30% off Razer gaming keyboards, mice, more from $8

From $80 Learn More