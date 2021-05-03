Protect what matters most with Tacklife’s Digital Lock Box down to $84 (Save $36)

Household-us (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Tacklife’s Digital Lock Box for $84 with code 309AQYTC. That slashes $36 off the leading rate to mark a new all-time low. Crafted from reinforced carbon steel, this 1.8-cubic foot safe offers three layers of protection. First, a digital keypad (or physical key for emergencies,) then two steel lockbolts holding the door in place, plus four mounting bolts so you can affix it to the floor, a wall, or leave it on your shelf. Inside you’ll find the pry-resistant hinges hidden for extra security, as well as a removable shelf for small items and keepsakes. Nearly 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t quite need that much space for your valuables, this #1 best-selling wall safe holds 0.43 cubic feet, and at $10 off today’s lead deal. Backed by dual steel alloy bolts, the digital keypad also uses fingerprint sensors to ensure no one can break into your safe just because they knew or guessed your code. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 5,700 customers.

Remember, you can still save on other home improvement needs, like Tacklife’s laser-guided circular saw down to $56, or get ready for beachside getaways with this rotomolded 45-quart cooler at $170. No matter the project, having a trusty workbench is a must, and Amazon’s best-selling one just dropped to the lowest price of the year.

Tacklife Digital Lock Box features:

Large capacity is enough for you to keep all kinds of valuables , such as cash, legal documents, passport, jewelry, gun and so on. Whether you are on a long vacation or just going to work, it can protect your precious property safe to go out at ease.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!