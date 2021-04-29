FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This 45-quart rotomolded cooler will keep your food chilled up to 5-days, now $170 (Save $38)

Amazon is offering its 45-quart Rotomolded Cooler for $169.99 shipped. Regularly going for upwards of $208, you can save up to $38, marking a new Amazon low. Built for endurance, this rotomolded cooler is comprised of 3-inch insulated walls with a UV-resistant shell, to retain ice and freshness up to five days without additional cooling. Pack it full of groceries, party food, camping essentials – it’s even dry ice compatible. Perfect for long weekend getaways into no man’s land, or just keeping your drinks cold on a balmy summer day. Over 770 customers have left a solid 4.5/5 star rating. See below for more.

If you can spare the extra storage space, this rotomolded 21-quart cooler is just $80. It offers the same UV thermal protection with ice retention up to five days, just in a space-budgeted size. Although, you can still opt for the massive 52-quart model at just $160 when you clip the on-page coupon. At one of the very best prices we can find, this cooler is rated 4.6/5 stars from over 800 customers.

For more ways to enjoy the great outdoors, check out this 22-inch kettle grill down to $85, or save on garage space with these Amazon Basics Bike Hangers at $9. Speaking of space-saving, you cans till take 25% off this Chef’s Path airtight 24-container food storage set. Or, head over to our home goods guide for even more ways save.

AmazonCommercial Rotomolded Cooler features:

  • Roto-molded ice cooler ideal for camping, recreation, job sites, events, and more; provides excellent ice retention up to 3-5 days or longer (if pre-cooled or kept in low temps/UV index)
  • Highly durable roto-molding manufacturing process outperforms traditional coolers; 3 inch thick, commercial-grade insulation and all-around UV protective shell; food-grade safe and dry ice compatible
  • Molded tie-down slats and a lock-in-place ergonomic steel handles for easy, secure transport
  • Commercial-grade 360° D-seal 15mm gasket effectively traps in cold air; recessed zero-leak drain plug
  • 45 quart/42.5 liter capacity; can fit up to (48) 12 ounce cans with no ice added

