Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro falls to new all-time low at $199 off

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB for $1,299.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings, beats our previous mention by $49, and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with the upgraded 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro enters with an M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Everything is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Apple’s Touch Bar. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $28. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

Over in our Apple guide, we’re kicking off the week with coverage of some additional discounts on iPads, Apple Watch accessories, and more. This morning saw the latest iPad Air drop to its lowest price yet at $74, alongside one of the best prices of the year on AirPods Pro.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

