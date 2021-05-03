FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Replenish your dog treat/food stock at up to 40% off via Amazon, deals from $3.50

Amazon is offering 40% off its Wag dog food and treats. With deals starting from around $3.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, this is a great time to refresh your dog food and treats with a nice discount. One standout here is the 12-ounce package of Amazon Wag Beef Jerky Dog Treats for $4.79, or $4.55 when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub after your order goes through if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $8, this is about 45% off, matching our previous mention, and one of the best prices we have tracked. This mixture is made in the US with no beef by-products, added hormones, grain, corn, soy or wheat. Just pure beefy goodness for your special little friend. The 12-ounce resealable bag keeps everything nice and fresh and over 4,700 Amazon customers have left them with 4+ star rating. More deals and details below from $3.50

If your furry friend hasn’t given these ones a try just yet, it might be smarter to grab the 6-ounce bag at $3.50 Prime shipped just so you don’t have to throw out an entire 12-ounce bag. The same Subscribe & Save price drops, ratings and ingredients apply here, just in a smaller capacity bag. 

Browse through all of today’s Amazon Wag dog food and treats right here for deals starting from just over $3.50 with free shipping for Prime members. It also might be time to grab your furry companion a new dog bowl while you’re at it. 

Check out some of the dog collar-ready Apple AirTag cases right here, then go score some discounted robot vacuums to take care of all that pet hair. Anker models are on sale from $176, we have big-time deals onRoborock’s S6 laser-guided smart robotic vacuum, and here’s the ECOVACS Mother’s Day sale with up to $205 in savings. 

More on the Amazon Wag Beef Jerky Dog Treats:

  • Made in the USA; with the finest ingredients from around the world
  • American Beef is the #1 ingredient
  • Soft and tender texture that is easier for your dog to chew and can be broken by hand
  • No added poultry by-products, no added hormones, no ingredients sourced from mainland China
  • No added grain, corn, soy or wheat. No added colors or artificial flavors
  • Feed as a treat; training aid or reward for your dog. Feed as a whole piece or break into half or smaller sized pieces

Amazon

