Apple launches $8 Marvel movie sale alongside this week’s $1 rental

It may be Star Wars Day, but Apple is turning its attention to another Disney property by kicking off an $8 Marvel Cinematic Universe film sale courtesy of iTunes. After Marvel showcased what to expect from the upcoming films, this sale is a great time to finally bring all of the iconic MCU movies to your digital collection. With deals on the films that started it all to the culmination of the Infinity Saga and nearly everything in-between, this sale is perfect for those rewatches ahead of Loki or Black Widow. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of the markdowns.

Apple launches new MCU movie sale at iTunes

Throughout the latest iTunes movie sale, you’ll find just about every title in the MCU marked down to $8 each, which will all become permanent additions to your collection. That’s down from the usual $16 to $20 price tags that these movies routinely fetch and the first time of the year that everything has been discounted together in a single sale.

And to close out this week’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Shadow in the Cloud. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released World War II action film starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, and Beulah Koale.

