Apple’s Lightning to Audio cable gives you a wired AirPods Max connection at low of $30

Amazon currently offers the Apple Lightning to 3.5mm Audio Cable for $29.95 shipped. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer amounts to the first notable price cut of the year and matches the Amazon all-time low set just once before. Apple’s official Lightning to 3.5mm Audio Cable allows you to plug an iPhone into the car stereo or a speaker, and also lets you leverage a wired connection with AirPods Max, Beats Solo Pro, and other headphones that rock a Lightning input. While this should arguably have been included in the box with your pricey Apple cans, today’s discount makes the price a little easier to swallow. Head below for more.

When it comes to bi-direction Lightning to 3.5mm cables, Apple’s official offering is one of the only models out there. Though if you’re really only interested in using an adapter for plugging your iPhone into an audio source, you can save even more when you opt for Belkin’s alternative Lightning to 3.5mm Audio Cable at $23. This offering still arrives with MFi certification, but ditches the first-party Apple branding and bi-directional usage noted above.

Speaking of AirPods Max, we’re currently tracking the first Amazon discount on the high-end headphones, which are now down to $532. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide, including this ongoing AirPods Pro sale at $190.

Apple Lightning to 3.5mm Audio Cable features:

Connect your Beats Solo Pro headphones to the 3.5mm audio port on an airplane, iPhone, iPad, Mac, or other device. Connect the Lightning port on your iOS or iPadOS device to the 3.5mm audio port in your car, boom box, speaker, Beats Solo3, Beats Studio3, or other device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!