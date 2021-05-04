AirPods Pro are down to the second-best price of the year at $190

Woot currently offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $189.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Typically fetching $49, today’s offer is $7 under our previous mention as well as Amazon’s competing sale price. It’s also the second-best price of the year and the lowest in months. AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet and are equipped with active noise cancelling alongside the true wireless connectivity that many have come to know and love. That’s on top of IPX4 water-resistance to ensure they can tag along through workouts, as well as up to 24-hours of playback with the charging case and support for spatial audio. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $129, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest. These extra savings also mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

But if you’re in the market for an even more premium listening experience, don’t forget that we’re still tracking one of the first discounts AirPods Max, which are down to $532 at Amazon. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide, including this rare Apple Watch Sport Pride Band deal at $39.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

