FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take up to 22% off Coleman outdoor essentials: Coolers, tents, more from $8

-
Save 22% From $8

Amazon is offering up to 22% off Coleman outdoor essentials just in time for camping season. You can find coolers, tents, raincoats, flashlights, and more starting at just $8. Our top pick today is the classic 16-can Soft Cooler for $14.08 Prime shipped. That shaves 22% off the usual $18 rate, for the best price in years. Perfect for weekends in the wilderness, backyard barbeques, or just a day-trip to the beach, it can easily fit enough food and drinks for a family picnic. We’ve used a slightly smaller version for years, and it’s perfect for road trip snacks or lunches in the park. Keeps food cold, is easy to carry, and sure to last you many summers to come. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable outdoor deals:

If you’re gearing up for the warm weather, you can save up to 67% off women’s sneakers and athletic shoes at Nordstrom Rack. Or get your game on inside, with the Stamina Power Tower down to $69.50, and massive savings on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate starting at $26.

16-can Soft Cooler features:

Keeping drinks and snacks chilled on the go is no bother with the Coleman 16-Can Soft Cooler with Removable Liner. The removable liner fits inside a zippered main compartment and comes in handy when chilling items with ice. At the end of the day, simply take the liner out to dump any ice melt. You can also keep items cold with ice substitutes, in which case, using the liner is optional. This cooler also has a zippered front pocket, 2 side mesh pockets, a dry storage pouch, and lid bungees so you can store snacks that don’t need to be chilled within easy reach. No matter where you’re headed, an adjustable shoulder strap allows for comfortable hands-free carrying.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Expand your smart home setup with TP-Link’s Kasa ...
Best Star Wars Day Android app deals: KOTOR I and II, T...
Amazon’s shelf/closet brackets have built-in hook...
PowerA is finally releasing a Waluigi Switch controller...
LEGO Imperial Probe Droid review: One of the most uniqu...
Milwaukee’s m12 underhood LED light helps you wit...
Get cords out of your sight with Amazon’s best-sellin...
Check out the new Star Wars Retro Boba Fett Prototype E...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $40

This 45-quart rotomolded cooler will keep your food chilled up to 5-days, now $170 (Save $38)

$170 Learn More
Save 48%

Take up to 48% off Amazon Basics hangers, baskets, kitchen carts, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Amazon low

Expand your smart home setup with TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb at a low of $11

$11 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Star Wars Day Android app deals: KOTOR I and II, Teslagrad, Home Workouts Gym Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
36% off

Amazon’s shelf/closet brackets have built-in hooks, now $2.50 each (Save 36%)

$2.50 each Learn More

PowerA is finally releasing a Waluigi Switch controller, now available for pre-order

Learn More
Review

LEGO Imperial Probe Droid review: One of the most unique Star Wars sets in years

Buy now Learn More
25% off

Milwaukee’s m12 underhood LED light helps you with car repairs at $149 (25% off)

$149 Learn More