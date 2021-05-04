Take up to 22% off Coleman outdoor essentials: Coolers, tents, more from $8

Amazon is offering up to 22% off Coleman outdoor essentials just in time for camping season. You can find coolers, tents, raincoats, flashlights, and more starting at just $8. Our top pick today is the classic 16-can Soft Cooler for $14.08 Prime shipped. That shaves 22% off the usual $18 rate, for the best price in years. Perfect for weekends in the wilderness, backyard barbeques, or just a day-trip to the beach, it can easily fit enough food and drinks for a family picnic. We’ve used a slightly smaller version for years, and it’s perfect for road trip snacks or lunches in the park. Keeps food cold, is easy to carry, and sure to last you many summers to come. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable outdoor deals:

If you’re gearing up for the warm weather, you can save up to 67% off women’s sneakers and athletic shoes at Nordstrom Rack. Or get your game on inside, with the Stamina Power Tower down to $69.50, and massive savings on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate starting at $26.

16-can Soft Cooler features:

Keeping drinks and snacks chilled on the go is no bother with the Coleman 16-Can Soft Cooler with Removable Liner. The removable liner fits inside a zippered main compartment and comes in handy when chilling items with ice. At the end of the day, simply take the liner out to dump any ice melt. You can also keep items cold with ice substitutes, in which case, using the liner is optional. This cooler also has a zippered front pocket, 2 side mesh pockets, a dry storage pouch, and lid bungees so you can store snacks that don’t need to be chilled within easy reach. No matter where you’re headed, an adjustable shoulder strap allows for comfortable hands-free carrying.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!