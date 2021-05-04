Do pull-ups, push-ups, dips, and much more with the Stamina Power Tower: $69.50 (Save 37%)

Amazon is offering the Stamina Power Tower (1690) for $69.52 shipped. That’s $40 off what it’s been averaging there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in four years. With this piece of workout equipment, you’ll be able to tackle a wide variety of exercises without breaking the bank. It’s touted as great for losing weight, building muscle, in addition to improving your heart health. Once assembled this unit spans 49 by 42.5 by 81 inches and weighs in at 61 pounds, which is considerably smaller and lighter than many competing solutions. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Spend quite a bit less when grabbing these Letsfit Resistance Bands at $8 Prime shipped. For this price you’ll garner five of them, each of which boasts a differing strength level ranging from extra light to extra heavy. These are touted as great for yoga, pilates, and more.

Boost progress when scooping up a nice discount on 11-pounds of MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate for $62. You can also keep tabs on activity with Amazfit’s Stratos 3 Smartwatch for $129. And if you’d rather get your workout in while tackling home projects, perhaps you should grab Amazon’s best-selling workbench at $24. No matter what you do be sure to keep hydrated, and all-new Stanley x Star Wars bottles are here to save the day.

Stamina Power Tower (1690) features:

Power Towers allow for many different bodyweight exercises, helping you lose weight, build muscle and improve heart health. Bodyweight routines are invigorating and effective for major muscle groups.

The versatile Stamina Power Tower 1690 can be used for pull-ups, dips, push-ups, chin-ups, sit-ups, vertical knee raises and more.

Secure foam hand grips at each exercise station provide stability and comfort during exercise. The durable steel frame supports users of up to 250 lbs.

