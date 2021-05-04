FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Do pull-ups, push-ups, dips, and much more with the Stamina Power Tower: $69.50 (Save 37%)

-
AmazonSports-Fitness
37% off $69.50

Amazon is offering the Stamina Power Tower (1690) for $69.52 shipped. That’s $40 off what it’s been averaging there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in four years. With this piece of workout equipment, you’ll be able to tackle a wide variety of exercises without breaking the bank. It’s touted as great for losing weight, building muscle, in addition to improving your heart health. Once assembled this unit spans 49 by 42.5 by 81 inches and weighs in at 61 pounds, which is considerably smaller and lighter than many competing solutions. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Spend quite a bit less when grabbing these Letsfit Resistance Bands at $8 Prime shipped. For this price you’ll garner five of them, each of which boasts a differing strength level ranging from extra light to extra heavy. These are touted as great for yoga, pilates, and more.

Boost progress when scooping up a nice discount on 11-pounds of MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate for $62. You can also keep tabs on activity with Amazfit’s Stratos 3 Smartwatch for $129. And if you’d rather get your workout in while tackling home projects, perhaps you should grab Amazon’s best-selling workbench at $24. No matter what you do be sure to keep hydrated, and all-new Stanley x Star Wars bottles are here to save the day.

Stamina Power Tower (1690) features:

  • Power Towers allow for many different bodyweight exercises, helping you lose weight, build muscle and improve heart health. Bodyweight routines are invigorating and effective for major muscle groups.
  • The versatile Stamina Power Tower 1690 can be used for pull-ups, dips, push-ups, chin-ups, sit-ups, vertical knee raises and more.
  • Secure foam hand grips at each exercise station provide stability and comfort during exercise. The durable steel frame supports users of up to 250 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Get cords out of your sight with Amazon’s best-sellin...
A herringbone design headlines Nathan James’ Cons...
Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro hits Amazon ...
Sony noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones fall as low ...
Save up on $596 on Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro folding ...
RESPAWN’s height-adjustable standing desk falls t...
Lexar microSD cards up to $70 off: 1TB $180, more from ...
Load up on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate: 11-lbs. now $...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

An aluminum, drop-resistant design headlines Coleman’s 50-meter flashlight: $8 (Save 20%)

$8 Learn More

Green Deals: Segway Ninebot GoKart Pro travels at 23 MPH for 15.5-miles at a low of $1,600

Learn More
Review

LEGO Imperial Probe Droid review: One of the most unique Star Wars sets in years

Buy now Learn More
25% off

Milwaukee’s m12 underhood LED light helps you with car repairs at $149 (25% off)

$149 Learn More
45% off

Get cords out of your sight with Amazon’s best-selling raceway kit at under $10 (Save 45%)

Under $10 Learn More

Check out the new Star Wars Retro Boba Fett Prototype Edition collectible

Learn More
23% off

A herringbone design headlines Nathan James’ Console/TV Stand: $115 (New low, Save $35)

$115 Learn More
40% off

Lenovo slashes up to 40% off 2-in-1 laptops, keyboards and more starting at $35

From $35 Learn More