Load up on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate: 11-lbs. now $62 shipped (Reg. $160)

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its Impact Whey Isolate for $62 shipped. Simply add two 5.5-pound packages to your cart (feel free to mix and match flavors) and then apply code ISO62 at checkout. Regularly $80 a pop for the 5.5-pound bag, this is nearly $100 off the going rate and the best price around. If you’re stock is running low, now’s the time to refresh. MyProtein’s Impact Whey Isolate has up to 22-grams of protein per serving (depending on the flavor) along with about 1-gram of carbs. It is “certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 MyProtein customers. More details below.

You can also use code PRESUMMER on the MyProtein site to receive 35% off everything. While the code above is your best bet for the 11-pounds of Impact Whey Isolate, you can use the sitewide promotion code to bring the 2.2-pound package down to $26, which is a great alternative for folks that haven’t given the MyProtein products a try yet. You certainly don’t want to get stuck with a giant 11-pound bag only to hate it and have to get rid of it.

You’ll definitely want to go check out the brand new Stanley Star Wars bottles that just launched ahead of today’s May the 4th celebration. Then head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more including Razor’s E100 Glow Electric Scooter and Smith & Wesson’s 8.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife. Then score you and mom a new fitness tracker in the TicWatch Mother’s Day fitness wearable sale, the Garmin Mother’s Day sale, or over at Amazon with deals on the Amazfit Stratos 3 Smartwatch.

More on the MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!