Disney is looking to outshine all of the other new unveils from a galaxy far, far away this Star Wars Day with the formal unveil of its upcoming retractible Lightsaber. While it won’t be able to slice and dice like in the films, the new prop features a light-up blade that can automatically extend from the hilt. As one of the most authentic recreations from the Star Wars icon, you’ll want to head below for all of the details.

After first being teased back in April, Disney is finally taking the wraps off of its upcoming retractible Lightsaber. Whether you call it a collectible, cosplay prop, or toy is really up to you, but we for sure know that it’s one of the most authentic versions of the Jedi essential that fans will have ever been able to get their hands on.

Shown off in the official announcement for the Disney World Galactic Starcruiser, we get to see a cast member dressed as Rey ignite the iconic Lightsaber. Of course, Disney isn’t going into too much detail on how this all actually works, though. But based on patent filings and other insight, it looks like there’s a tape measure-like mechanism on the inside that allows LED light strips to curl up when retracted inside the Lightsaber but stay upright when it’s time to duel.

Over the years, you’ve been able to buy a variety of Lightsabers at Disney Parks that go all-in on authenticity in the same vain as the Black Series Force FX models. And the opening of Galaxy’s Edge even allowed Padawans to assemble their own. With prices typically fetching $200 or so, odds are that the new retractible Lightsaber will match that, if not exceed the existing pricing due to all of the techno-wizardry.

As of now, Disney Imagineering Research and Development is still working on finalizing the actual design for what will likely be found all over Galaxy’s Edge and the Galactic Starcruiser hotel. And while there’s no confirmation on the actual rollout of the retractible Lightsaber, it’s likely we’ll begin seeing these in the wild on Disney properties starting in 2022.

Odds are, if you’re a Star Wars fan, at one point or another, you’ve let your imagination get the best of you to think about actually wielding a Lightsaber. And while getting your hands on the real deal isn’t going to happen any time soon for real, Disney’s upcoming retractible toy version looks to be the closest we’ve seen in a mass-produced unit.

