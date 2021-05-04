PowerA is finally releasing a Waluigi Switch controller, now available for pre-order

PowerA is back with a new face for its latest Mario-themed Nintendo Switch controller, and some might say it’s long overdue. Waluigi is finally sharing the spotlight, with a newly designed controller launching just in time for summer. There’s already a wide selection of character controllers from the powerhouse brand, and the latest iteration is sure to be packed with eye-catching design choices. Hit the jump to find out more about the anti-heroic theme and how you can score one for yourself.

PowerA finally releases a Waluigi switch controller

Back in October, a whole stable of Super Mario enhanced switch controllers were released to celebrate the game’s 35th anniversary. And now, PowerA is adding an uncommon Nintendo icon that’s quickly become a niche favorite: Mr. Waluigi “WAH” Wario himself.

Now, functionally we’re looking at the same enhanced switch controller features, just with a new design. The remote connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and gets up to 30-hours of uninterrupted play between charges. Modeled after the classic Game Cube layout, you’ll find the A-pad buttons at top right, with two joysticks in each corner. However, the cross-pad controls rest on the bottom left, rather than their new position up top on the Switch Joycons. A 10-foot charging cord is also included in the pack.

The new Waluigi design takes inspiration from the fan-favorite’s gaudy sensibilities. With a pop-patterned violet and indigo colorway on the front, a nefarious portrait adorns the left handle while a massive “WALUIGI” signature is smattered down the right. The whole thing is amplified by dandelion accents on the joysticks, cross-pad, and smothering the back. Overall, pretty in keeping the remaining character controllers, but it’s a funky new edition that’s sure to find its place among the character’s cult following.

Pricing and availability:

PowerA’s Waluigi Switch controller is available for pre-order now on Amazon, with pricing fixed at $49.99 shipped. All the pre-orders will be mailed out by June 4, when the controller becomes available for outright purchase.

9to5Toys’ take:

Every time I come across these PowerA Switch controllers, I’m hooked. I grew up playing Pokémon Stadium for the Nintendo 64, and perusing the various Pikachu and Pokémon pop designs had my heart aching. (Though you can bet I’m coming back for this Breath of the Wild version once it’s in stock.) Plus, Waluigi has become quite the icon in recent years, and while the available merch definitely speaks volumes to the fan culture, I’m thrilled to find something more enticing than some deeply unsettling face masks.

My only complaint is the controller shape. Looking at classic GameCube controllers, the color scheme’s already built in. We know PowerA has the means to produce them; and if Pikachu and Espeon can get their turn, I think Waluigi deserves a spin too.

