PowerA is continuing the 35th Mario anniversary celebration by launching a new collection of Nintendo Switch controllers. With three new styles on the way, PowerA is bringing Mushroom Kingdom stylings to your setup with its refreshed Enhanced Wireless Controller as well as a wired offering and new GameCube gamepad. Head below for a closer look and all of the details on locking in your pre-order.

Even though Nintendo more or less wrapped up its 35th Super Mario anniversary back in September, that’s not stopping PowerA from continuing the festivities by releasing a collection of new controllers inspired by the iconic character. With three new designs on the horizon for Nintendo Switch, there are a few styles to show off your love of Mario.

PowerA is taking its latest launch as a chance to refresh three different models of its Switch controllers headlined by the arguably most popular. The highly-rated Enhanced Wireless Controller is now getting decked out Mario iconography that covers the entire gamepad.

There’s a bright and colorful design that stands out from most other offerings in its lineup but still includes Bluetooth support, a built-in rechargeable battery that nets you 30 hours of playback per charge, and more. Another nice touch this time around is a pair of paddles on the back of the controller that can be remapped for further customization.

Next up, PowerA has a wired version of the Enhanced Switch Controller with a more toned down coat of Mario paint. The white gamepad features a vintage star iconic right on the center and is complemented by some matching buttons. Its wired design yields a 10-foot detachable cable that plugs into your Switch and also sports the same Pro controller form-factor.

Lastly, Super Smash Bros. fans or anyone else who fancies GameCube-style gamepads is also in luck, as PowerA is bringing some Mario flair into the mix for a third form-factor. This one comes decked out in all black stylings with more subtle Mario imagery. It packs 30-hour battery life alongside motion controls and much of the same features you’d find on the Enhanced Wireless Controllers.

All three of the new PowerA Mario controllers are now available for pre-order at Amazon and come backed by the retailer’s Price Guarantee. So if there’s a discount between now and the ship date, you’ll be charged the lowest price in that time period.

You’ll pay $49.99 for the new Mario version of Enhanced Wireless Controller, as well as the GameCube-style gamepad. As for the wired version, pricing is set at $24.99. All three will be launching later this week on October 30.

This year has seen quite a few unique Nintendo collaborations from a lineup of LEGO kits to Puma sneakers and more. But if you’re looking to keep the action centered around the game room, the new releases from PowerA are certainly worth a look.

