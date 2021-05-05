FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

FIT KING Massager Gold Box sale from $39: Mini massage gun all-time low, more (Up to 54% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessFIT KING
54% off From $39

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, FIT KING (97% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 54% off its muscle massagers and more. One standout here is the FIT KING Mini Massage Gun for $54.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the going $69 rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to support full body deep tissue massage, muscle pain relief, and more, it ships with four massage heads for your arms, neck, shoulders, back, waist, legs and much more. The portable design features a built-in battery that can run for up to 6-hours before it needs to be recharged while an “advanced noise reduction system and brush-less high-torque motor” provide a “quiet massage experience.” Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. 

While today’s lead deal is already well under the price of the brand name Theragun models at $400, you can save slightly more with this Hethtec model. It carries solid ratings from over 2,400 Amazon customer sand customers and is currently marked down to $50 shipped. This one has even more massage heads and a similar battery life, as well as better reviews for $5 less. 

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s FIT KING Gold Box sale for additional deals on massagers specifically targeting your feet, legs, and special heated models for your knees. The deals start from $39 and you’ll find everything right here

Then hit up today’s big-time adidas running shoes sale and our sports/fitness guide for more. We have some great deals live on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate as well as the Stamina Power Tower, and Kershaw’s solid-steel Husker Pocket Knife, just to name a few. 

More on the FIT KING Mini Massage Gun:

  • NEW PORTABLE MINI MASSAGE GUN – FIT KING Massage gun FT-050G has a smaller body and a more ergonomic Y-shaped design. You can take and use it easier in the office, at home or on the road.
  • LONG BATTERY LIFE – Built-in quality battery with high capacity for longer service life, up to 6 hours of use per full charge. Massage your body anytime and anywhere.
  • DEEP TISSUE MASSAGE- This new deep tissue massage gun offers high-frequency percussion onto tissues to ease the fascia pain and muscle stiffness & soreness.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

FIT KING

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Rock out to Marshall’s Emberton Bluetooth Speaker...
Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Def...
Last-minute Mother’s Day tea gift set boxes: High...
Jackery’s highly-rated Explorer portable power statio...
AeroGarden’s Sprout indoor garden system hits Ama...
Apple’s official iPhone 12 series cases 60% off at Am...
Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros drop to new Amazon lo...
ILIFE’s smart vacuum + mop features laser mapping...
Show More Comments

Related

26% off

This inkless pocket printer uses thermal paper to preserve your pictures at $41, more

From $30.50 Learn More
50% off

Amazon offers women’s watches for Mother’s Day up to 50% off: Bulova, Nine West, more

From $20 Learn More
Amazon low

Rock out to Marshall’s Emberton Bluetooth Speaker this summer at an Amazon low of $130

$130 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
40% off

Rockport Mother’s Day Event updates your kicks with 30-40% off sitewide from $30

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

$40 Learn More
Save now

Home Depot takes up to $400 off Milwaukee electric tool bundles and more

$400 off Learn More
54% off

Last-minute Mother’s Day tea gift set boxes: Highly-rated options from $9 (Up to 54% off)

From $9 Learn More