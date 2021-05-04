FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kershaw’s solid-steel Husker Pocket Knife hits $20, more from $9 (Up to 45% off)

-
Amazon is offering the Kershaw Husker Folding Pocket Knife for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This standout pocket knife boasts a reversible pocket clip and is comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel. The handle is made of solid steel and features a stonewashed finish. When expanded it spans 6.9 inches and collapses to measure just 3.8 inches when folded. A grooved design aims to enhance grip during use. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Kershaw discounts priced as low as $9.

More Kershaw deals:

Since you’re here, you may also want to check out Smith & Wesson’s 8.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife at $13.50 Prime shipped. Other notable discounts worth perusing include Stamina Power Tower at $69.50, Amazon Basics shelf/closet brackets at $2.50 each, and several Coleman outdoor essentials from $8.

Kershaw Husker Folding Pocket Knife features:

  • A unique EDC that features corrosion-resistant 8Cr13MoV blade steel, a slim profile, and an upswept drop point blade with plenty of belly for excellent slicing.
  • The grooved handle provides an enhanced grip and is made of solid steel with a stonewashed finish.
  • Perfectly integrated over-travel stop bends flawlessly to add safety to an already strong design.

