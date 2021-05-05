Get the award-winning Mac writing app Scrivener 3 for $30 (Reg. $49)

When it comes to serious writing, you need a serious app. Used by a long list of best-selling authors, Scrivener 3 for Mac is the ultimate tool for any long-form project. Right now, you can grab it for $29.99 (Reg. $49) at 9to5Toys Specials.

While Word is fine for crafting reports and short stories, they are not well suited to serious writing. As the pages mount up, it becomes harder to navigate and the software starts to run more slowly. You don’t get any of that with Scrivener 3. Designed for novelists, journalists, and screenwriters, this professional-grade writing app is packed with useful features.

Long-form writing usually involves research, so Scrivener 3 provides a virtual scrapbook for your ideas, plot lines, and characters. You will also find a corkboard for building your synopsis, and an outliner tool for the details. When it comes to the writing process, Scrivener 3 offers a full-screen view that is free from distractions. If you want to see your reference materials, they are just a click away in the sidebar.

The text editor provides all the formatting options you could possibly want, and you can easily export your work in multiple formats. Just to be on the safe side, Scrivener 3 has auto-save and the option to back up your work. The list of writers who use this app is almost endless, and Scrivener 3 was awarded 4.5 stars in a review by PCMag.

Order today for just $29.99 to get this impressive writing tool and save 38% on the standard price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!