Grab two Google Nest Cam Outdoor for your Assistant setup at $125 each (Save 37%)

Reg. $398 $250

Today only, Woot offers a 2-pack of Google Nest Cam Outdoor cameras for $249.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $199 each, today’s package amounts to $398 in value, saves you 37%, and marks the best price in over a year. If you’ve been looking to expand your Google Assistant setup to bring some surveillance into the mix, its Nest Outdoor Cams are just the solution. Standout features here include 1080p recording, two-way talk, and an entirely weather-resistant design. That ensures you’ll be able to keep an eye on package deliveries and the like, as well as any other goings-on outdoors. Over 7770 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you stray from the official Google Nest offerings and go with the Wyze Outdoor Camera at $60 instead. This more affordable model delivers much of the same 1080p feeds, but at a lower price point. Its battery powered design will still weather the elements, and integrates with Google Assistant alongside Alexa. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers tend to agree.

But if the rest of your Google setup is calling for an upgrade too, don’t forget we’re tracking a series of other ways to give Assistant a boost. Alongside all of the discounts in this Nest Mother’s Day sale from $30, you can save on the Nest Secure Alarm system at a new 2021 low of $200.

Nest Cam Outdoor features:

Meet Nest Cam Outdoor. It stands watch 24/7, rain or shine. Plugs into power so you never have to worry about dead batteries. And sends an alert to your phone when it detects activity. It even lets you talk back through the Nest app. This is what an outdoor security camera should be.

