Amazon's shelf/closet brackets have built-in hooks, now $2.50 each (Save 36%)

-
Amazon Basics
36% off $2.50 each

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Amazon Basics Large Shelf/Closet Brackets for $10.14 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the amount these have been averaging over the last six months and marks some of the best pricing we’ve tracked. Want to more easily add some storage to a closet, office, or somewhere else? If so, Amazon has you covered with these affordable and resilient brackets. They’re ready to uphold a shelf and each unit features built-in hooks for easily storing a bunch more gear. Once mounted every bracket will offer a 25-pound weight capacity. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Once you’ve set up a couple of shelves, you may want to wipe them down from time to time to strip away any dust build-up. Thankfully these Pledge Multi-Surface Polish Wipes will only set you back $4 Prime shipped. You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes perfect for dusting, cleaning, and protecting almost any surface in your space. Pledge touts that these will also add a brilliant and protective shine.

Since you’re here, you may also want to peek at Amazon’s best-selling raceway kit at under $10 alongside Nathan James’ Herringbone TV Stand at $115. Plus, Amazon’s #1 workbench is down to $24, making now a superb time to strike. And if you need a garage shelving solution that can handle a bunch of weight, check out these HyLoft 3-foot Utility Shelves at $22 each.

Amazon Basics Large Shelf/Closet Brackets features:

  • Closet bracket supports any shelf up to 15 inches; includes integrated closet-pole holder for creating clothes-hanging space
  • Made of durable plastic in white for a pristine appearance; max weight capacity: 25 pounds
  • Space-saving additional hooks for conveniently storing accessories; bracket installs quickly and easily into any wall stud
  • Measures 15.5 by 9.8 by 2.2 inches; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

Milwaukee’s m12 underhood LED light helps you wit...
Get cords out of your sight with Amazon’s best-sellin...
A herringbone design headlines Nathan James’ Cons...
Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro hits Amazon ...
Sony noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones fall as low ...
Save up on $596 on Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro folding ...
Score a mini Bella Pro Smokeless Grill for the balcony,...
Do pull-ups, push-ups, dips, and much more with the Sta...
