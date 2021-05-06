Amazon’s storage rack will stow and show off your favorite sports ball at under $5 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Sports Ball Storage Rack for $4.84 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s around 40% off the price it has averaged over the past few months and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This Amazon storage rack is perfect for tidying up your garage, basement, or even showcasing your favorite sport in a bedroom or office. It’s designed to hold a soccer ball, volleyball, or basketball in place so it’s ready and waiting the next time you need it. With it you’ll be able to keep a ball from rolling around while also affordably freeing up a bit of floor space. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you nearly enough left over to grab this portable air pump at $4 Prime shipped. It will make airing up a sports ball a cinch whenever the need strikes. Nearly 6,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review and so far this unit rests at an average 4.3/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, why not keep all your hand tools in once place with Olympia’s 89-piece DIY Set at $16.50 Prime shipped? Another way to get organized is with Amazon’s shelf/closet brackets at $2.50 each. You can also free up some space when swapping out a traditional grill with Cuisinart’s new foldable offering. Want to stay caught up on other new releases? If so, bookmark the dedicated news section of 9to5Toys.

Amazon Basics Sports Ball Storage Rack features:

Wall-mounted sports-ball storage rack securely holds a single ball, keeping it out of the way, yet easy to access

Unique shape accommodates different types of balls, including basketballs, volleyballs, and soccer balls

Precision-molded thermoplastic mounting with steel springs; quick, easy wall-mount installation

