Olympia’s 89-piece DIY Tool Set plunges to $16.50 Prime shipped (Save 31%)

Amazon is offering the Olympia 89-piece Homeowner’s Tool Set for $16.62 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. It doesn’t matter if you tackle projects on a routine basis or only when a need arises, it’s important to have a kit filled with a variety of tools. This offering will do the trick with wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, and the list goes on. Everything is organized in a hard-shell case, helping you keep it all tidy for the next time something is needed. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when also grabbing Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife for $8 Prime shipped. It’s bound to come in handy throughout upcoming projects in addition to opening packings, and the like. Well over 6,800 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, you could take a moment to peruse yesterday’s roundup of Swiss+Tech multi-tools discounted as low as $5.50. We also pieced together a list of DEWALT, Makita, and other bit/tool sets from $9 Prime shipped. On the news front, we’ve recently covered Anker’s new budget-friendly eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum alongside Cuisinart’s foldable grill that serves 10.

Olympia 89-piece Homeowner’s Tool Set features:

  • This versatile set is meant for your repair & maintenance jobs around the home & on the job. It features a variety of tools designed to grip, pull, twist, tighten, nail, screw, measure & more.
  • All of the tools in the heavy duty carrying case have a cushion grip handle for a comfortable grip & smooth operation during extended use. Made of forged steel.
  • Our durable and long-lasting tools help you with home, garage & industrial projects. With professional-grade quality, easily repair & fix issues with our tool cabinet essentials.

