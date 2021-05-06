Save up to 27% on Anker Soundcore ANC earbuds, waterproof speakers, more from $22

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Soundcore true wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds at $99.99 in a variety of styles. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro arrive with active noise cancellation alongside up to 26-hour battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case. That’s on top of personalized EQ features for getting the perfect sound and six built-in microphones for taking calls. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon. Head below for more from $22.

More Anker Soundcore deals:

Then be sure to get a look at the just-announced Anker Life Q35 headphones. Arriving with a list of notable features, some highlights include ANC, 40-hour battery life, and an affordable $130 price tag. Or just check out all of the discounts in our headphones guide this week, as well.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro features:

Choose your scenario via the Soundcore app and listen as ambient sounds disappear to leave you with nothing but pure sound. Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!