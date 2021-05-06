Illuminate your campsite with these 360-degree LED lanterns at $4 each (Save 58%)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of G & F Products 360-degree LED Lanterns for $8 shipped. That’s $11 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you’re planning to go camping this spring, summer, or fall these lanterns will pave the way for late night and early morning walks. They’re powered by three AA batteries each and will provide up to 10 hours of continuous light before running out of juice. Peak brightness is “around 250 lumens” and a magnetic base allows these to be easily mounted on a variety of surfaces. Another perk is an integrated red emergency light along the top. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While it’s difficult to undercut the deal above with similar lanterns, you could opt for this 2-pack of EVEREADY LED Flashlights at $6 Prime shipped to reduce today’s spending. Amazon shoppers love them with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from over 4,800 folks.

Since you’re here, you may also want to scope out some of the other campsite-friendly deals we’ve found lately. Examples include Schrade’s 19-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool at under $14.50 Prime shipped, a batch of Swiss+Tech solutions from $5.50, and even a few Kershaw offerings priced as low as $9. And speaking of light, did you see that Aukey’s touch-enabled table lamp is $24?

G & F Products 360-degree LED Lanterns features:

TOTAL 39 High Flux LEDs provides 360 degree super bright Day Time Running Light. collapsible design with hanging hook and handle as flashlights and red emergency light

Fully MET American National Standards Institute (ANSI F1 Standard) in term of Light Output, Peak Beam Intensity, Beam Distance, Runtime and Water/Impact Resistant Level, Explained in below paragraph

LIGHT OUTPUT – 200 Lumens on average of 3 testing samples, Peak Output is around 250 Lumens on one test

