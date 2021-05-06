Pocket Schrade’s 19-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool at under $14.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Schrade's 19-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool at under $14.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

20% off $14.50

Amazon is offering the Schrade 19-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool for $14.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Schrade multi-tool boasts pocket-friendly size despite wielding 19 different capabilities. You’ll find needle nose pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, screwdriver, and the list goes on. The entire thing is comprised of 2Cr13 stainless steel, helping ensure it’s ready to withstand outdoor adventures like hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you won’t like the bulk associated with a multi-tool, consider Smith & Wesson’s Extreme Ops Folding Knife at $12 Prime shipped. It’s the best-selling tactical knife on Amazon, has received over 27,000 reviews, and averages a 4.6/5 star rating. This blade also measures 3.1 inches, but shakes things up with a black-oxide stainless steel construction.

See several more options when perusing yesterday’s roundup of Swiss+Tech multi-tools from $5.50 and Tuesday’s post which showcases Kershaw discounts that are up to 45% off. Need to slide some of this gear into a backpack? If so, Amazon has you covered with up to 59% off Thule, Targus, Dell, and others as low as $14. Finally, don’t forget to peek at Olympia’s 89-piece DIY Tool Set for $16.50 Prime shipped.

Schrade 19-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool features:

  • DIMENSIONS: 7 inch (17.8 cm) overall length with a closed length of 4.8 inches (12.2 cm) and a weight of 8.1 ounces
  • DURABLE: Tool is made of reliable 2Cr13 S.S.
  • DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient black, polyester belth sheath making it ideal for everyday carry
  • SECURE: All tools are spring loaded allowing for a fast opening and solid lock when in use

