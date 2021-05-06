GIGABYTE, a leader in PC gaming hardware, just announced its first prebuilt desktop rigs. These new flagship computers offer the latest and highest-end parts from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA built exclusively with GIGABYTE components. But that’s not the only thing that makes these computers stand out, as GIGABYTE has a unique function they’re doing with the latest AORUS desktops. So let’s dive in and take a look at what makes the new GIGABYTE AORUS gaming desktops unique.

GIGABYTE bins its own processors and tunes them at the factory

While you might not have heard of processor binning, it’s a method in which the manufacturer goes through, tests a CPU, and then picks specific ones for higher-end function. Only the cream of the crop makes it to the top, and that’s what GIGABYTE is doing here.

Essentially, the company is going through and binning the processors based on how well they perform, and then applying factory tuning to each machines to get “excellent stability and ultimate performance right out of the box.”

Each system is meticulously built and tested to be an “elite-caliber gaming machine” that comes from the factory in the “most optimal system configuration.” Plus, you’ll enjoy a three-year product warranty, though these desktops will be available in a limited quantity, which is to be expected, given the current state of PC parts.

Both full-tower and small-form-factor builds are available

GIGABYTE is offering two different builds here: the AORUS MODEL X and the AORUS MODEL S. The MODEL X is a larger full-tower build, while the MODEL S offers a smaller form factor for those who don’t have as much space on their desk.

Both machines will wield the RTX 3080 with a graphics card that’s been overclocked from the factory, built to “push 4K frame rates with ease” in “even the most demanding modern titles.”

9to5Toys’ Take

I love what GIGABYTE is doing here. Sure, they’re not the first in the world to overclock a computer from the factory, as companies like ORIGIN, MainGear, and others offer this service already. But, it’s the first that we’ve seen from a big-name component partner like GIGABYTE, and hopefully, other companies will follow suit as time goes on.

This service is one I think many gamers will welcome, as it’ll take the guesswork out of overclocking and tuning a system, hoping that you won the “silicon lottery” and got a well-made processor or graphics card. Will you be picking up one of GIGABYTE’s AORUS gaming PCs? Sound off in the comments below to let us know.

