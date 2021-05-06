Amazon slashes Thule, Targus, Dell, and other backpacks as low as $14 (Up to 59% off)

Amazon is offering the Targus CityLite Pro Modern Security Backpack for $28.61 shipped. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a sleek-looking bag to replace the aging one that you current have laying around, Targus CityLite Pro is here to save the day. It’s ready to hold any MacBook sold over the last decade, including Apple’s largest 16-inch offering alongside similarly-sized Chromebooks and PCs. Best of all, the laptop compartment is only accessible from the back, helping curb the chance of theft. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpack discounts priced from $14.

More backpacks on sale:

Want to add another layer of protection to your laptop? If so Amazon’s 13-inch Pro Sleeve is down to $8.50 Prime shipped. You can also keep 128GB of iOS-friendly storage in your bag for $53. Once you make it back to your desk, why not have this best-selling office chair ready and waiting at $44.50? You can also cash in on this Amazon Basics Vintage Lamp for $23.50.

Targus CityLite Pro Modern Security Backpack features:

Patented DOME protection system safeguards your laptop screen

Rigid, impact-resistant EVA-protected top pocket

Tuck-away padded shoulder straps to convert backpack to briefcase

Ruggedized, stand-up, weather-resistant base

Air mesh back panel with hidden lumbar pocket

