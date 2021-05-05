Amazon’s Vintage Table Lamp just hit a new low of $23.50 Prime shipped (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Vintage Table Lamp for $23.28 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If you’re on the hunt for a new desk, end table, or night stand lamp, it’s hard to overlook this one. It boasts a vintage appearance that is bound to elevate the look of your space. The unit measures 8 by 6 by 14 inches and your first light bulb is included. Ratings are still rolling in, but so far it rests at 4.6/5 stars and Amazon Basics gear is generally well-reviewed.

If the lamp above isn’t to your liking for any reason, you could alternatively opt for this gooseneck solution at $14 Prime shipped. It will get the job done and is arguably much more flexible. Another perk is that this unit is operated using batteries, allowing it to go wherever needed.

The deals are far from over, you can currently snatch up Amazon’s best-selling office chair at $44.50 in addition to some Amazon Basics shelf/closet brackets with built-in hooks for $2.50 each. And if you want to hide the cord of your new lamp, check out this 13-foot raceway kit for under $10. I’ve personally used it to tidy up my office and TV power cords.

Amazon Basics Vintage Table Lamp features:

Durable metal: sturdy metal shade and metal base for long-lasting strength and stability

Adjustable: move the lamp head as needed to point the light in the desired direction

Small footprint: relatively small base takes up minimal space, fitting easily on a night stand, table, dresser, or desk

