Add up to 128 GB of storage to your iPhone with SanDisk’s iXpand Lightning Drive starting at $40

Amazon is offering the SanDisk iXpand 128GB USB-C Flash Drive Luxe for $53 shipped. Shaving down from the usual $60, this rare discount is one of only two we’ve tracked and matches the all-time low price. The iXpand flash drive instantly adds 128GB of picture, video, and file storage to any and all of your Apple, USB-C, and Lightning devices. No more uploading and downloading from various cloud storage – now all of your photos and files are easily transferable and protected from crashes or lost/damaged phones. Can’t imagine needing quite so much extra space? The 64GB version is also on sale for just $40. Rated 4.4/5 stars on Amazon. See below for more.

If you don’t mind shopping from less recognizable names, you can score a 128GB Photo Stick for $40. It packs transfer speeds up to 80MB/s through the USB 3.0 port, and up to 15MB/s via Lightning port. 100% Apple certified and compatible with any USB-C devices, you can even add an unparalleled 512GB of storage for $103.50. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 4,000 customers.

Right now, you can also score MagSafe chargers and other ESR accessories starting at just $6. And if you’re looking for a proper home theater setup for your May the 4th marathon, check out Roku’s AirPlay 2 Streambar 4K for all-in-one audio enhancement and media streaming at $99 shipped.

SanDisk iXpand USB-C Flash Drive Luxe features:

Whether you’re creating content for your social sites or vlog or sharing photos and videos with friends, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is the all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive that lets you seamlessly access and move files between your iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac computer and other USB Type-C devices, including Android phones.(1) Just plug in this premium, password-protected(3) drive to free up space on your iPhone or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents and contacts(2), all without the hassle of cables or a slow internet connection. All this plus a stylish dual-purpose swivel design make this the perfect portable storage device for any content creator.

