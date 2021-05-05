FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stow your M1 MacBook in Amazon’s 13-inch Pro Sleeve at $8.50 Prime shipped (Save 38%)

Amazonmac accessoriesAmazon Basics
38% off $8.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 13.3-inch Pro Sleeve for $8.69 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 38% off the price it has averaged over the last six months and marks the lowest offer we have tracked since July. This form-fitting laptop sleeve is ready to protect your beloved notebook from bumps, scratches, spills, and more. It boasts a lightweight and ultra-slim design, ensuring it won’t add much bulk to 13-inch MacBooks, PC laptops, or Chromebooks. The entire thing measures 14 by 1.2 by 10.5 inches and is backed by 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Why not put today’s savings to work with MoKo’s Tablet Stand at $5 Prime shipped? This compact unit weighs less than 2 ounces and folds flat when not in use. It’ll serve as a nice reward after scoring the lead deal and will pave the way for using a second screen to help bolster overall productivity.

Want a more premium tablet stand? If so Satechi’s R1 Aluminum offering is down to $28. You can also grab Amazon Vintage Lamp at $23.50 Prime shipped, this best-selling office chair for $44.50, and a boatload of cord cover for less than $10. For even more, swing by our home good and Mac accessory guides.

Amazon Basics 13.3-inch Pro Laptop Case features:

  • Form-fitting laptop sleeve keeps your laptop safe from bumps, scratches, dust, and spills
  • Lightweight, ultra-slim design for easily carrying on its own or slipping it into a briefcase or bag
  • Made of flexible, rubber-like neoprene material for cushioning protection; sleek grey color
  • Fits most laptops up to 13.3 inches; retractable carry handle; wipes clean with a damp cloth
  • Measures 14 by 1.2 by 10.5 inches; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

